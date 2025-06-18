SPMVV hosts seminar to boost early childhood edn for SL teachers

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati, in partnership with the Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS), hosted a one-day faculty seminar titled ‘Child Development for Preschool Teachers of Sri Lanka,’ on Tuesday aimed at enhancing international academic collaboration and strengthening early childhood education practices.

Organised by the Centre for International Relations at SPMVV, the seminar brought together education leaders from India and Sri Lanka to share best practices and innovative strategies in early childhood education.

Addressing the gathering, SPMVV Vice Chancellor Prof V Uma underlined the crucial role of foundational education in shaping the future of children aged 1 to 6 years.

“Early childhood education is not just about teaching, it is about transforming lives during the most sensitive and formative years,” she noted.

Executive Director of HEFCYE, Sri Lanka Province KMMWB GalKaduwa lauded India’s cultural and linguistic richness and thanked SPMVV for hosting the seminar. “This experience will empower our teachers with valuable insights and modern pedagogical practices,” he said.

RASS Project Officer Ramesh Reddy outlined the broader training programme for the Sri Lankan delegation, which includes sessions at multiple locations in the State until June 21. In a technical session, SPMVV Registrar Prof N Rajini stressed the importance of maintaining a balanced approach to screen time in young learners, ensuring that digital tools support rather than hinder developmental goals.

Dean of the Centre for International Relations Prof P Vijaya Lakshmi, Prof T Amudhavalli and Prof T Seetha Kumari also spoke on the occasion. Prof R Usha, Prof T Sobharani, Dr U Himabindu, and Dr Sirisha were also present.