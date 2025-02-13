Sri Saraswathi students score better in JEE Mains

Ongole : The students from Sri Saraswathi Educational Institutions, Ongole scored better percentile in the JEE Mains (Session I) 2025 results, informed their chairman AV Ramanareddy.

Speaking at a press meeting here on Wednesday, Ramanareddy said that their students K Lok Kriti scored 98.82 percentile, K Gunasekhar Reddy scored 98.71 percentile, and S Indra scored 98.06 percentile, and they stood in the district top positions.

He said that B Rithwik scored 96.56, G Enush Roy scored 96.21, K Radha Saradhi scored 96.09, and V Pawan Kalyan scored 95.37 percentile, among other top scorers.

Ramana Reddy informed that their students have achieved top scores of 99.36 percentile in maths, 99.02 in physics, and 99.18 in chemistry, and achieved top 10 positions in the district. He said that 20 students scored more than the 90 percentile, 38 scored more than the 85 percentile, 56 scored more than the 80 percentile, and a total of 161 students qualified for JEE Advance 2025.

The institution directors A Ganesh Reddy, A Ganga Sankara Reddy, CEO NV Suresh, deans, and staff also participated in the programme.