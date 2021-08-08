Srikakulam: Cops to investigate idol desecration

Srikakulam: The Idols of deities were damaged by unknown miscreant at Padmanabha Swamy temple of Sri Mukhalingam in Jalumuru mandal. On learning about it, temple executive officer (EO) G Gurunadha Rao filed a complaint with the Jalumuru police on Sunday and informed the matter to his higher officials.

SP Amith Bardhar, endowment deputy commissioner (DC) P V Puspavardhan, TDP leader and Narasannapeta Assembly constituency former MLA B Ramana Murthy and BJP leaders inspected the spot. SP said that they have deployed a team to catch the miscreant.

He requested people not to provoke any one on this issue as it is sensitive and appealed them not to believe any rumours. Endowment DC said that they will arrange closed circuit cameras at the temple soon to prevent untoward incidents in future.

TDP and BJP leaders lamented the YSRCP government for its failure to stop untoward incidents at temples.