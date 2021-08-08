Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Srikakulam: Cops to investigate idol desecration

Damaged idol
x

Damaged idol

Highlights

The Idols of deities were damaged by unknown miscreant at Padmanabha Swamy temple of Sri Mukhalingam in Jalumuru mandal

Srikakulam: The Idols of deities were damaged by unknown miscreant at Padmanabha Swamy temple of Sri Mukhalingam in Jalumuru mandal. On learning about it, temple executive officer (EO) G Gurunadha Rao filed a complaint with the Jalumuru police on Sunday and informed the matter to his higher officials.

SP Amith Bardhar, endowment deputy commissioner (DC) P V Puspavardhan, TDP leader and Narasannapeta Assembly constituency former MLA B Ramana Murthy and BJP leaders inspected the spot. SP said that they have deployed a team to catch the miscreant.

He requested people not to provoke any one on this issue as it is sensitive and appealed them not to believe any rumours. Endowment DC said that they will arrange closed circuit cameras at the temple soon to prevent untoward incidents in future.

TDP and BJP leaders lamented the YSRCP government for its failure to stop untoward incidents at temples.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X