Srinivasa Kalyanam will be held in a grand manner: TTD chairman

Vijayawada : TTD chairman B R Naidu said that arrangements have been completed to organise Srinivasa Kalyanam on March15 from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm on the premises of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Venkatapalem village at Amaravati capital region in a grand manner.

Speaking to the media along with TTD EO J Syamala Rao on the temple premises on Thursday, the chairman said that the as per the wish of the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the reconstruction of Amaravati should commence with the divine blessings of the Lord after this celestial wedding of Srinivasa.

As first instalment tender process is completed to start the works of Amaravati with Rs 30,000 crore and the CM wants every citizen to beget the divine blessings, Srinivasa Kalyanam is planned in a big way, he said.

As part of this, a meeting was held with Amaravati farmers and farmers association leaders, he said. He requested devotees to participate in large numbers in Srivari Kalyanam and seek the blessings of the Lord.

Later, TTD EO Syamala Rao said that extensive arrangements have been made in coordination with the district administration so that the devotees coming for Srinivasa Kalyanam do not face any inconvenience.

He said priests and Vedic scholars are coming from Tirumala to organise Srinivasa Kalyan in a most grand manner. TTD providing facilities for 27,000 devotees to watch the spiritual event. LED displays have been installed around the stage for the devotees to watch the kalyanam live.

The EO said tight security arrangements have been made with 160 personnel from TTD vigilance and security department and 600 personnel from Guntur district police. Besides, five drones and 70 cc cameras have been arranged for security and monitoring with the cooperation of the local police.

Syamala Rao said arrangements have been made to provide drinking water, buttermilk, Annaprasadam and laddu to all the devotees participating in the Kalyanam with the help of the Srivari Seva volunteers.

⁠The TTD EO said Srinivasa Kalyanam will be telecast live by SVBC for the sake of global devotees. He said transport facility will be provided with 310 buses in collaboration with APSRTC for devotees coming from different places.

TTD board members Jyotula Nehru, Panabaka Lakshmi, Santa Ram, M S Raju, additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, JEO Veerabrahamam, CE Satyanarayana, CPRO Dr T Ravi and other officials were present.