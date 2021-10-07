Srisailam decked up for Navaratri festival

Kurnool: Srisailam temple is decked up for nine-day Dasara Mahotsavam (Navaratri festival) to be celebrated in a grand manner. The authorities in a press release on Wednesday stated that the nine days fete will start from Thursday and will conclude on October 15. The Mahotsvams will be organised strictly following the Covid norms.

On the first day of fete, Brungi Vahana Seva and Saila Purti Alankaram will be held. At Brungi Vahana Seva, the presiding deities, Lord Mallikarjuna and Goddess Bhramarambhika Devi will be decorated in a special manner and offered prayers after seated on Brungi Vaham. As part of Nava Durga Alankaram, Goddess Bhramarambhika Devi will be decorated as Saila Putri.

The Goddess with two shoulders will hold Trishula in the right hand and lotus in the left hand. This is the first form of Nava Durga. It is said that by offering prayers to Nava Durga will fetch good results and fortune. Due to prevailing Covid restrictions, gramotsavams have been stopped.

But prakoarotsavam (Alaya utsavam) to Swami Amma varlu will be conducted as usual. Due to stoppage of gramotsavam, the temple has arranged LED screens to enable the devotees to view the utsavams. As part of utsavams, special archanas to Swami Amma varlu, special prayers to Amma varu, Rudra Yagam, Chandi Yagam, Nava Durga Alankaram to Amma vari utsava moorthi and various vahana sevas will also be organised on the occasion, stated the authorities.

On the first day of nine days fete, Ganapathi Puja, Swasthi Punyahavachanam, Deeksha Sankalpam, Kankanapuja, Ruttwigwaranam, Kankana Puja and Kankanadharana will be conducted after entered Yagasala of Amma vari temple mandapam at 8.30 in the morning. Later Akhandastapana, Vasthu Puja, Vasthu Homam, Navagraha mandaparadhana, Chandi Kalasastapanam, Chaturveda Parayanams, special Kunkumarchana, Ganapthi Panchakshri, Subrahmanya, Bala, Naagraha japanusta, Surya namaskaram and Kumara puja will be conducted in Amma vari yagasala.

At around 10.45, Shiva sankalpam, Ganapathi Puja, Akhanda Deepa Stapana, Vasthu Puja, Mandaparadhana, Rudrakalasa Stapana, Mahanyasa puraka ekadasa rudrabhisekam to Lord Mallikarjuna, Madhyahana Kalarchana and Mahanivedana will be organised at Swami vari yagasala. In the evening, Ankurarpana, Agniprathistapana, Rudra homam, Navavararchana to Bhramarambhika Devi and Kunkumarchana will be organised including Rudra Homam, Chandi Homam. After 9.00 pm Neerajana Mantra Pushyam, Suvasini Puja, Mahadaseervachanam and distribution of Teertha Prasadam programme will be followed.

The authorities have stated that 49 ruthwikas from various places across the state have been invited in addition to the temple archaka swamis and veda pundits for organising the 9 days colourful fete in a grand manner.