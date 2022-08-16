Srisailam project continues to overflow, 4,47,896 cusecs released downstream

Amid heavy rains and floods, all the reservoirs on the Krishna river became waterlogged. While the inflow of 4,36,896 cusecs is coming to the Srisailam reservoir, the authorities are releasing the flood of 4,47,896 cusecs downstream by lifting ten gates.



The full water level of the Srisailam reservoir is touched 884.40 feet out of 885 feet and the maximum water storage is 212.4385 TMC out of 215.807 TMC. Power generation continues in the right and left banks of the project.

29,200 cusecs of water are being released from AP Power House, 33,921 cusecs from Telangana Power House, and 3,67,225 cusecs from spillway respectively.

On the other hand, Nagarjuna Sagar has an inflow of 3.69 lakh cusecs and outflow of 3.17 lakh cusecs with 26 gates being lifted. 18 gates were raised by ten feet and eight gates by five feet. The full water level of the dam is 590 feet while the current water level is at 586 feet and the storage has touched 300 TMC. A total of 3.69 lakh cusecs of water is being released from the project.