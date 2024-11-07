SRKR teams selected for national netball championship

Bhimavaram : Both the men’s and women’s teams from SRKR Engineering College have been selected to represent JNTU-Kakinada at the national-level Inter-University Netball Championship, which will be held in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

On Wednesday, college secretary and correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishanth Varma congratulated the players on their selection for the national competition.

Principal Dr KV Muralikrishnam Raju expressed pride in the college’s teams being chosen for the national championship.

The women’s team consists of PR Vijaya Sahitua, R Akhila Srivalli, V Devisri, and B Chaitanya Lahari, while the men’s team includes B Joshi, P Pramod Kumar, N Likhit Chowdary, and M Teja Prabhas.

College director Dr M Jagapati Raju stated that the college prioritizes sports in line with the New Education Policy. He added that the college management is prepared to organize south zone competitions should JNTU-K provide the opportunity.

Physical director Dr P Satyanarayana Raju said that M Venkatesh and PTYB Sairaj from the college’s fencing team are also participating in national competitions.

College vice-president SV Ranga Raju, alumni Uma Desa, assistant physical directors Dr Ch Harimohan and G Sarika, along with others, congratulated the players.