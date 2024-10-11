SRM-AP 1st private varsity to send expedition cohort to Mt Everest

Amaravati: SRM University-AP flagged off the Everest base camp expedition that will take place from October 12 to 27. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative by a private university in India that will send a team of 18 consisting of students and faculty under the leadership of Sidharth Shankar Tripathy on a journey to scale Mt Everest. Registrar Dr R Premkumar, and Dean of Paari School of Business Prof Bharadhwaj Sivakumaran flagged off the expedition.

Anil Kumar Nigam, Director-Student Affairs, Udayan Bakshi, Associate Director-Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Revathi Balakrishnan, Associate Director-Student Affairs, Deans and students of the university were present.

Sidharth Tripathi said that the expedition would enhance the quality of entrepreneurship, which is pivotal to foster a mindset that can take risks, tackle challenges and overcome tribulations from a broader perspective.

The 15-day exhilarating expedition jointly organised by the Directorate of Entrepreneurship and Innovation and the Directorate of Student Affairs will begin from Kathmandu towards the Everest Base Camp at 5,500m above sea-level. Dr R Premkumar wished the cohort a safe and successful journey.

In addition to providing students with exemplary academic, research and entrepreneurial resources, SRM University-AP also emphasises the significance of nurturing 21st-century skills through experiential projects and initiatives.