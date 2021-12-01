SRM-AP Varsity reels out first batch of 500 Engineering graduates

Amaravati: President of New York University Dr Andrew D Hamilton addressing the first convocation of SRM-AP University here on Wednesday opined that universities are very important for the growth of mankind. The universities are punching holes in the darkness with knowledge, he said.

Dr Hamilton said he was happy to address the youngest university which is sending out the first batch of students.

Founder-Chancellor Dr TS Paarivendharannounced that the university would introduce school of law soon. The university is graduating more than 500 students this year. He appealed to the students to continuously upgrade themselves to achieve greater heights. Face the challenges with confidence and courage and overcome them, he advised them.

Director of USA-based National Science Foundation Dr Sethuraman Pancharathnam has been accorded an honorary doctorate in recognition of his scientific contribution to various disciplines.

Thanking for the honour, Dr Sethuraman advised the students to be curious of every small detail. He told the students to tell themselves that they could do it to achieve in life.

Earlier, Prof VS Rao, Vice-Chancellor, welcoming the students who are venturing into world after completing their studies, exhorted them to work ethically and professionally bringing name and fame to themselves and to their parents and also to the SRM University.