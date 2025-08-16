SRM presents cash awards to student athletes

Amaravati: SRM-AP celebrated the 79th Independence Day with the hoisting of the national flag by Vice Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, cultural programmes, felicitation of student athletic champions who secured national-level and state-level medals in various championships and honouring the staff who have completed five years of dedicated service to the university. Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof Ch Satish Kumar, Registrar Dr R Premkumar, Deans of all schools, Directors, faculty, staff and students attended the programme.

In his Independence Day address, Prof Arora spoke of the collective dream of seeing India as a developed nation through the Viksit Bharat by 2047, stressing the importance of economic, social, and environmental sustainability on campus. He encouraged embracing technology in education, reimagining learning with AI, and adopting the philosophy to “learn, unlearn, and relearn.”

The university also honoured the remarkable achievements of the students in the field of sports. Kunja Ranjita (B Com 1st year), winner of a Gold Medal in the Women’s 4×400m Relay at the 26th Asian Athletics Championship, was presented with a cash award of Rs 5 lakh along with Budde Shanmukhi Naga Sai (B Com 1st year), who broke two world records and secured three silver medals in Compound Archery at the Singapore 2025 Asia Cup Leg 2, who received a Rs 10 lakh award. The event also witnessed the felicitation of non-teaching staff members with mementoes who completed five years of service for their long-standing contributions to the university.

Cultural programmes by the students and staff, including a yoga demonstration, semi-classical dance performance, short skit and melodious songs showcased India’s artistic diversity and its values, resonating the true patriotic spirit.