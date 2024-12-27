Live
- College polls from next year: CM Majhi
- Dhenkanal has sporting potential: Pradhan
- Bengal down Odisha to make semis for 52nd time
- Cuttack: Man stabs wife to death
- 38 food commodities on govt’s price radar
- CM Majhi releases Lord Jagannath’s calendars
- Pradhan counters Naveen
- Global trade growth more uncertain now than before: FinMin report
- BJD Foundation Day: Counter BJP’s false narrative, says Naveen
- Unseasonal Rainfall: Crop losses claim 2 farmers’ lives
St Joseph’s student to take part in South Zone chess tourney
Eluru: A Ratnakar, a fourth-year student of St Joseph’s Dental College, Duggirala, will participate in the South Zone Men’s chess tournament which will be held at Vel Tech Rangarajan and Dr Sagunthala Institute of Science and Technology in Tamil Nadu from January 8 to 11, said the college’s correspondent and secretary, Fr G Moses. The college administrator, Fr Felix, and Vice-Principal Dr Arun congratulated the player.
