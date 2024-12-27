  • Menu
St Joseph’s student to take part in South Zone chess tourney

Eluru: A Ratnakar, a fourth-year student of St Joseph’s Dental College, Duggirala, will participate in the South Zone Men’s chess tournament which...

Eluru: A Ratnakar, a fourth-year student of St Joseph’s Dental College, Duggirala, will participate in the South Zone Men’s chess tournament which will be held at Vel Tech Rangarajan and Dr Sagunthala Institute of Science and Technology in Tamil Nadu from January 8 to 11, said the college’s correspondent and secretary, Fr G Moses. The college administrator, Fr Felix, and Vice-Principal Dr Arun congratulated the player.

