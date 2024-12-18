State govt all set launch ‘Swarna Panchayat’ system in Jan

Ongole: The Government of Andhra Pradesh is about to launch the Swarna Panchayat system in the first weeks of the new year, with an aim to make the village panchayats self-reliant, and ensure accountability and transparency in the governance.

The ‘Swarna Panchayat’ is a concept to ensure sustainable development of the villages, by laying focus on infrastructure enhancement, waste and water management, road development, and water conservation and agriculture support.

In August, the panchayat raj and rural development department organised gram sabhas in the state as part of the initiative, and the sarpanches of the 13,326 panchayats held the discussions. The people who participated in the gram sabhas discussed the key areas of development and made some ambitious proposals like the construction of cement roads, canals, black top roads, metal roads, irrigation tanks, village ponds, etc.,

Apart from considering the proposals from the locals, the department also committed to the provision of electricity connections, safe drinking water, toilets, and cooking gas connections to all households, enhanced sewage, street lighting, durable roads, and solid waste management in the villages, laying and repairing of the internal and link roads of villages, and support rainwater harvesting, horticulture, and animal husbandry. The department will make use of MGNREGS for enhancement, maintenance, and development of the infrastructure, by making sure all job card holders receive at least 100 work days.

Also, under this Swarna Panchayat initiative, the government has conducted a survey of the village’s infrastructure, facilities, and provisions. They are digitising the details of every household, including their tax assessments, and making them accessible online. Now, the public can pay their taxes, apply for certificates, bid auctions, and register births and deaths online easily, and they get the services more transparently.

Prakasam district panchayat officer Gottipati Venkata Naidu said that Swarna Panchayat is an initiative to end corruption and improve transparency in citizen services. He said that regular gram sabhas will be held with the goal of identifying pressing needs and making informed decisions that will contribute to the long-term growth and sustainability of the panchayats. He said that the government is planning to launch the Swarna Panchayat initiative in the first week of January 2025.