State govt issues revised guidelines for ULBs, CRDA

Vijayawada: Municipal administration and urban development department on Sunday issued revised guidelines for Self-Certified Building Permissions aimed at ensuring strict adherence to approved building plans by urban local bodies (ULBs) or the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), with no deviations during construction.

The new Self Certification Scheme 2025 is part of the government’s broader effort to improve the ‘Speed of Doing Business’ in Andhra Pradesh and foster a participatory development approach to boost the real estate sector.

As part of these guidelines, Licensed Technical Persons (LTPs) have been instructed to strictly comply with construction regulations. LTPs, defined as architects, engineers, supervisors, or town planners with valid registration under urban local bodies or Urban Development Authorities as per rule 2(101) of the Andhra Pradesh Building Rules 2017 and its amendments, will play a crucial role in uploading building data and certifying project compliance. Under the Self Certification Scheme, applicants and LTPs must jointly declare that all submitted ownership and construction documents are genuine and align with the on-ground status and approved master plan. This scheme applies to non-high-rise residential buildings with plot areas up to 4,000 sq. mt.

Applicants are required to submit building plans, supporting documents, fees, and applicable mortgage details through the OBPS (Online Building Permission System) portal, along with a signed self-certification.

According to the latest government order, LTPs must upload a Plinth Level Inspection (PI) report within seven days of completing the plinth beam stage, confirming that the site setbacks match the approved plan. This report must follow the prescribed format and include photographs with geo-coordinates uploaded via the OBPS portal.

Failure to upload the PI report within the stipulated time will be treated as deemed certification by the LTP, implying that the construction has proceeded as per the sanctioned plan. Responsibility for compliance rests with both the property owner and the LTP.

Once construction is complete, the LTP must submit a completion certificate in the specified format on the OBPS portal. A joint inspection by the LTP and relevant town planning staff will then be conducted. If the building is found to comply with the approved plan, the competent authority will issue the completion certificate immediately, allowing for the release of the mortgage deed.