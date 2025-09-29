State saved `1K crore in power purchases: Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said the NDA government saved about Rs 1,000 crore in electricity purchases in the state during the last 15 months. He added that this amount would help reduce the financial burden on the people in the coming years.

Speaking at a teleconference with TDP MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and village-level activists on Sunday, Naidu criticised the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for pushing the electricity sector into a crisis. He said the YSRCP’s policies led to an increase in electricity charges, leaving a huge burden on common people.

According to him, the electricity sector improved significantly after the NDA government came to power in the state. “Many problems related to the power sector have been resolved in AP in the last 15 months. Today, electricity is being purchased at lower prices,” he explained.

The Chief Minister also claimed that his government fulfilled its ‘Super Six’ promises and other manifesto commitments. He directed party workers to ensure that every programme and achievement of his government reaches the people. Pointing out that the new GST reforms are benefiting the poor and middle class, he said: “This is a new chapter for the country. The benefits of the reforms should be explained to people through a state-wide campaign called the GST Utsav”. He said that at least 60,000 meetings should be held across the state to educate the public about the changes.

Naidu called up on NDA coalition parties to jointly organise the GST Utsav campaign. “The GST reforms will benefit industries, automobile, and pharmaceutical companies. Prices of two-wheelers, ACs, cars, and essential kitchen items will come down. Daily-use items now have a reduced GST, and medicines are fully exempt,” he said. People in the state will save around Rs 8,000 crore due to GST 2.0, he added.

Even though the state’s income decreased, Naidu assured that the reforms would strengthen people financially.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Naidu questioned the double standard of 11 YSRCP MLAs skipping Assembly sessions while their MLCs attend. “Isn’t this a drama?” he asked. He advised TDP workers and leaders to stay close to the people and address their needs.