State submits cyclone loss report to Centre, pegs damage at `5,244 cr

Vijayawada: The state government pegged the preliminary loss from Cyclone Montha at Rs 5,244 crore across 17 departments and sectors, and sought immediate Central assistance. Chief secretary K Vijayanand sent the preliminary damage report to Union Home secretary requesting that inter-ministerial teams be deputed for field inspections in affected districts.

The state government said the assessment was carried out using scientific methods and satellite-based verification, and that the damage figures may rise as final reports arrive from the districts. “This is a preliminary estimate. Detailed evaluation is under way,” the report said, adding that photographs have been attached to show the cyclone’s intensity.

According to the report, the maximum impact was recorded in Prakasam, Nellore, Bapatla and Nandyal districts. Cyclone Montha affected 1,434 villages and 48 towns across 249 mandals, with extremely heavy rainfall recorded in 161 mandals.

The roads and buildings (R&B) department reported the highest loss, Rs 2,774 crore, after 4,794 km of roads and 311 culverts and bridges were damaged. Panchayat Raj infrastructure in 18 districts also suffered, with 862 km of rural roads and bridges damaged, causing Rs 454 crore in losses. Urban infrastructure in 48 municipalities sustained Rs 109 crore in damage.

Agriculture and allied sectors have been severely hit, with crop damage reported over 1.38 lakh hectares, affecting 1.74 lakh farmers. The report estimated total farm losses at Rs 829 crore, including Rs 40 crore in horticulture losses across 12,215 hectares and Rs 514 crore in aquaculture losses across 32,000 acres. Around 2,261 livestock deaths were recorded.

The energy department reported that 2,817 electric poles and 26,575 distribution transformers were damaged, along with 429 km of power lines, causing losses of about Rs 19 crore. Irrigation infrastructure losses were pegged at Rs 234 crore.

The report also recorded the destruction of 3,045 houses in 23 districts and damage worth Rs 122 crore to anganwadis, schools, community health centres, and handloom units.

The government said 1,464 relief camps were set up, sheltering 1.36 lakh people displaced by the cyclone. Around Rs 32 crore has been spent so far on immediate relief and rehabilitation.

The state urged the Centre to expedite financial assistance and dispatch a Central team to assess the ground situation and support restoration efforts.