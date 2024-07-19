Strong vote bank an asset for Adireddy family

Rajamahendravaram: The Adireddy family, a prominent political lineage from the BC caste Koppula Velama, holds significant sway in Rajahmundry city, with over 30,000 members. Known for their fixed vote bank, the Adireddy family has a distinguished political background, often serving as people’s representatives.

Adireddy Srinivas recently made headlines by being elected as the MLA of Rajahmundry City constituency. His mother, Veera Raghavamma, served as the Mayor of Rajahmundry Municipal Corporation in 2007 and his father, Adireddy Apparao, was a member of the Legislative Council in 2015. Srinivas’ wife, Adireddy Bhavani, also served as Rajahmundry City MLA, elected in 2019.

In the 2024 elections, Srinivas contested as a TDP candidate and made history by winning with a majority of 71,404 votes against his nearest rival, Margani Bharat Ram of YSRCP. Srinivas has followed his father’s footsteps in both business and politics. Although he aimed to contest in the 2019 Assembly elections, the TDP leadership allotted the ticket to his wife, Bhavani, under the women’s quota. Srinivas played a crucial role in her success and worked diligently to strengthen the party between 2019 and 2024.

Srinivas was involved with various youth associations, service organisations and DWCRA groups. His political influence was further bolstered by his wife Bhavani, the daughter of the late TDP leader Kinjarapu Yerrannaidu. On May 7, 2023, the government arrested Adireddy Apparao and Srinivas, who were organisers of a chit funds business and sent them to remand. This arrest, perceived as a political vendetta, generated sympathy for the Adireddy family.

Srinivas played pivotal role in the success of Mahanadu, a major event held in Rajahmundry. Following the arrest of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu in September, who was taken to Rajahmundry central jail, he actively managed arrangements and movements, enhancing his reputation within the party leadership.

With favourable circumstances, he secured the party ticket and won the highest number of votes, coordinating effectively with the three parties in the NDA alliance. Recognised for his knowledge of city development and political acumen, Adireddy Srinivas stands as a symbol of youth consciousness in the political arena.