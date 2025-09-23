Submit proposals for land acquisition for projects: Collector

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari directed officials to submit detailed land acquisition proposals for developmental projects, including industrial, educational, welfare, road, and building initiatives. She issued these instructions during a Monday meeting at PGRS Hall, Collectorate, following land allocation applications.

The Collector emphasised that departments must specify exact land requirements and submit comprehensive proposals promptly, warning that delays would hold departments accountable. Specific needs include two acres for STP projects in Allagadda and Nandikotkur, 100 acres for urban housing, 50 cents each for hostels in Allagadda, an MJP school in Banaganapalle, a BC Bhavan in Nandyal, and welfare hostels in Dhone, Banaganapalle, Kovelakuntla, and Srisailam. Additionally, 50 cents are needed for an integrated finance building, 15 acres for an outdoor stadium, land for cattle shelters, two acres each for 100-bed hospitals in Allagadda and Don, five acres each for schools in Pinnapuram, U Ballavaram, Billelapuram, and Kanala, and 10 acres for residential hostels in Allur.Departments must submit requisitions in Annexure-11 format via Principal Secretaries.

RDOs and Tahsildars will conduct feasibility inspections and submit reports with 26 documents. Proposals will go to the Land Management Authority, then to the cabinet for approval, followed by a Government Order for land allotment. Priority projects like schools, hostels, and biogas units will receive advance consideration, with possession granted post-GO issuance.

The meeting was attended by Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan, DRO Ramu Naik, Special Deputy Collectors, Revenue Divisional Officers, and other district officials.