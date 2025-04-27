Summer sports camps from May 1st

Parvathipuram: District Sports Development Officer S Venkateswara Rao announced that summer sports camps will be organised across the district from May 1st to 31st May.

He said that its proposed to conduct 50 summer sports camps, each accommodating 50 participants (25 boys and 25 girls).

The camps will be held daily from 6:00 am to 8:00 am and from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm throughout May. Various sports disciplines such as Athletics, Archery, Basketball, Boxing, Badminton, Cricket, Chess, Fencing, Handball, Hockey, Karate, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, Kickboxing, Taekwondo, Softball, Volleyball, and Yoga will be covered during the camps.

Main objective is to identify children aged between 8 and 14 years from both rural and urban areas, instil discipline, and nurture them into talented athletes from a young

age. Additionally, the camps aim to help children make productive use of their summer holidays while encouraging them.