Support of stakeholders stressed to achieve indigenous goals

Visakhapatnam: Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar during his keynote address spoke about India’s ambition to achieve 100 percent indigenous naval platforms, reflecting the nation’s commitment to self-reliance in defence.

At the second Regional Defence MSME Conclave organised here on Monday by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), in partnership with the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar said that achieving the nation’s vision requires fostering a culture of innovation, enhancing R&D, and embracing emerging technologies like AI, IoT, robotics, and additive manufacturing in collaboration with MSMEs, academia, and large defence manufacturers.

Ashok Kanodia, chairman-MSME Committee, SIDM, J Srinivas Raju, chairman SIDM Andhra Pradesh and CMD Geo Marine Dynamics Pvt Ltd, Dr V Murali Krishna, chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh, were also present during the inaugural session. The conclave aided in bringing together over 200 participants from MSMEs, officials from Indian Navy and other key stakeholders to discuss the roadmap for expanding MSME participation in India’s defence ecosystem.

Senior officials from the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, and financial institutions outlined government initiatives and MSME-focused schemes, highlighting the opportunities available in the defence sector.

The conclave demonstrated SIDM’s pivotal role in advancing India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by empowering MSMEs to drive innovation, forge partnerships, and contribute to the nation’s robust defence manufacturing ecosystem.