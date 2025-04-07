Live
- Shinde jibe row: Bombay HC to hear Kamra’s plea against FIR tomorrow
- Australian shares down 4.2 per cent in worst day since 2020
- J&K L-G gives assent to three bills passed by Assembly
- Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 7, 2025 - Claim Free Rewards
- HC judge recuses from hearing case on irregularities in recruitment of 32,000 primary teachers in Bengal
- Crown Prince of Dubai to begin India visit from Tuesday
- Forest fires in Nepal leave scores with severe burns, respiratory illness
- Deputy Collector dies in Andhra road accident
- CM Mamata Banerjee doubts ‘game' behind SC verdict on Bengal school job case
- Greece-inspired luxury, Bridge Epsilon Villas arrives in Tukkuguda
Supreme Court Grants Relief to YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy in Liquor Case
The Supreme Court of India has granted interim relief to YSR Congress Party MP P.V. Mithun Reddy in connection with a liquor-related case. The apex court issued an order restraining the authorities from arresting the MP until further orders are passed.
The Supreme Court of India has granted interim relief to YSR Congress Party MP P.V. Mithun Reddy in connection with a liquor-related case. The apex court issued an order restraining the authorities from arresting the MP until further orders are passed.
Mithun Reddy had approached the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case. Taking up the petition, the court provided temporary protection from arrest and directed that no coercive action be taken against him at this stage.
Additionally, the court issued notices to the respondents in the case, asking them to file their replies. The matter is expected to come up for further hearing soon.
This development comes as a major relief to the Kadapa MP, who has been facing allegations in a case reportedly linked to irregularities concerning liquor distribution. Further proceedings in the matter will continue as the Supreme Court reviews the case in detail.