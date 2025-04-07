Supreme Court Grants Relief to YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy in Liquor Case

The Supreme Court of India has granted interim relief to YSR Congress Party MP P.V. Mithun Reddy in connection with a liquor-related case. The apex court issued an order restraining the authorities from arresting the MP until further orders are passed.

Mithun Reddy had approached the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case. Taking up the petition, the court provided temporary protection from arrest and directed that no coercive action be taken against him at this stage.

Additionally, the court issued notices to the respondents in the case, asking them to file their replies. The matter is expected to come up for further hearing soon.

This development comes as a major relief to the Kadapa MP, who has been facing allegations in a case reportedly linked to irregularities concerning liquor distribution. Further proceedings in the matter will continue as the Supreme Court reviews the case in detail.