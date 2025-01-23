Suraksha panels launched for community policing

Vijayawada : Home Minister V Anitha along with DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and Vijayawada commissioner of police SV Rajasekhara Babu launched Suraksha committees, 1000 CC cameras and Eagle vehicles here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, CP Rajasekhara Babu said the command control room was renovated and 1,000 CCTV cameras were inaugurated to keep vigil in the city. Recently, 1900 CC cameras were connected to the command control room.

He said a new campaign was launched with the name of Suraksha with the aim of community policing in the city. He said one Suraksha committee will be formed under each police station limits with 20 local people as members. The committee includes teachers, doctors, lawyers and representatives of the minority community. He said the objective of the Suraksha committee is to increase coordination between the people and the police and felt it will help to increase coordination with the department.

He said the Suraksha committees will also work with the objective of creating awareness on drugs, cybercrime and providing security to the weaker sections. Initially 28 Suraksha committees were formed in the city and the members pledged to work for the people’s protection and their welfare.

He said the cybercrimes are increasing and the police launched awareness programmes on the cybercrimes to check the crimes. He said the city police have arranged drones to monitor traffic and keep a vigil on Ganja menace.

Commissioner said drone training was given to the Mahila police in the ward secretariats. He said the prime objective of the city police is to maintain law and order and give protection to the people by using advanced technology. Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath and police officials were present.