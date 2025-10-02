Live
Suresh Kumar takes charge as PIB Director
Vijayawada: G Suresh Kumar has assumed charge as the Director of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) here. He will also hold additional responsibilities as Deputy Press Registrar General.
A senior officer of the Indian Information Service (IIS), Suresh Kumar served in various capacities in the State Government for five years before joining PIB.
Previously, he worked as head of the regional news unit at Doordarshan News, Vijayawada, as Public Relations Officer at DPR Defence in Hyderabad, and as Assistant Director at EMMC, New Delhi.
In his new role, Suresh Kumar stated that he will coordinate publicity activities of the Central Government organisations in the State, as well as oversee matters related to print media organisations in his capacity as Deputy Press Registrar General.