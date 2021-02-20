Surya Namaskaram event held at Srisailam

Kurnool: Surya Namaskaram was performed at Srisailam temple in the district on Friday on the occasion of Rathasaptami.

The yoga guru Sidraju Tapodhan Giri Swami of Srisailam attended the even and created awareness about the yogasanas besides performing surya namaskaram. founder president of Yogamrutam Trust, Balasubramaniam, also participated and explained the importance and benefits of surya namaskaram.

The temple staff, pilgrims and the students of Zilla Parishad High School participated in large numbers in the programme. Temple executive officer (EO) K S Rama Rao addressing on the occasion, said surya namaskaram had a very significance in Indian tradition as sun is regarded as the lover of namaskaram.

According to Mahabharata, the evil will drain off if surya namaskaram is made after having the morning bath, he said.