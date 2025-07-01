SVU ORI director briefs TTD chairman on rare palm-leaf manuscripts collection

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University’s Oriental Research Institute (ORI) Director Prof PC Venkateswarlu met Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu at his camp office in Tirumala on Monday and apprised him of the institute’s rare and ancient palm-leaf manuscripts collection.

Prof Venkateswarlu highlighted that the institute houses over 16,000 palm-leaf manuscripts and is one of the most renowned oriental research centres in South India. He invited the Chairman to visit the institute and explore the treasures first-hand. Responding positively, Chairman Naidu assured that he would visit the institute in July.

He acknowledged that the Oriental Research Institute was once under the purview of TTD and is currently supported through grants by Sri Venkateswara University. During the meeting, the Director also presented the Chairman with the institute’s published journals, the Valmiki Charitra, and the Bhagavad Gita authored by Peda Tirumalacharyulu.