SVVU, NIIMH ink pact to blend Vedic wisdom with Ayurvedic heritage

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU), Tirupati, has partnered with the National Institute of Indian Medical Heritage (NIIMH), Hyderabad, an autonomous body under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ministry of AYUSH. The two institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together on projects that bring Vedic knowledge and Ayurvedic traditions under a common framework.

The MoU was signed in the presence of SVVU Vice-Chancellor Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy by Registrar Dr Pokala Bhaskarudu, and NIIMH Joint Director Dr Goli Penchala Prasad on Thursday. The collaboration aims to jointly document and scientifically validate traditional knowledge related to the use of medicinal plants, minerals, metals, animal products, and ritual materials as described in Vedic texts.

As part of the partnership, SVVU and NIIMH will develop educational resources around ancient practices, with a special focus on the Ashtadasha Samskaras, the eighteen traditional sacraments. A comprehensive index of Ayurveda-related palm leaf manuscripts preserved at SVVU will also be compiled. To bring these age-old traditions closer to the public, interactive educational content, including videos and virtual reality experiences, will be created to showcase rituals like Namakarana, Annaprasana, and Upanayana.

The agreement also includes plans to set up sacred herbal gardens, including Nakshatra Vanam and Navagraha Vanam, and to carry out scientific research on their potential health benefits. A digital database linked with QR codes will be developed for easy identification and information access on various medicinal plants.

Vice Chancellor Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy called the agreement a significant step towards merging time-honored Vedic insights with modern research tools, with the goal of preserving and sharing India’s rich knowledge systems. Registrar Dr Bhaskarudu thanked the Ministry of AYUSH and CCRAS for their continued support and commitment to funding the initiatives under this collaboration.

NIIMH Joint Director Dr Penchala Prasad highlighted the importance of the partnership in preserving India’s ancient heritage and assured full cooperation to ensure the success of the joint efforts.