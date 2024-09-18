Swachhata Hi Seva: Awareness seminar held at SV College of Engg

Live
Kadapa: In connection with Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2, the Government of India and the Government of Andhra Pradesh have issued guidelines to observe Swachh Bharat Divas.
As part of this initiative, Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) programmes are being organised from September 14 to October 1, with the theme, ‘Swabhava Swachhata Sanskara Swachhata.’
S V College of Engineering, Kadapa, joined the movement by hosting an awareness seminar on hygiene and mission life for engineering students and staff. The event held on Tuesday featured Dr P Srinivasa Rao, regional officer and environmental engineer of the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board, who emphasised the importance of cleanliness habits in daily life.
