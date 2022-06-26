Tadepalli : MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad hails CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for naming Konaseema dist after Ambedkar

Tadepalli: MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad hailed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for naming Konaseema district after Dr BR Ambedkar and described it as a historical moment.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said that the decision of naming Konaseema district as Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district is exactly reflecting the constitutional spirit. He said Ambedkar was a great leader, who was not confined to any particular region or caste but a notable figure to the entire country.

Speaking in regard to chaos in Amalapulam, he said some vested interests were responsible for the violence in Konaseema and slammed Pawan Kalyan for not condemning the attack on houses of Dalit Minister and BC MLA. He stated that people knew who was behind the attacks and advised both TDP and Jana Sena leaders to refrain from cheap politics.

The MLC stated that it was evident from the reaction of Opposition TDP and Jana Sena over violence in Amalapuram that it was their conspiracy and questioned their stand on naming Konaseema district after Dr B R Ambedkar.

He slammed Opposition Leader Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and a section of media for creating an unnecessary ruckus by politicising the issue. He urged the people to keep away from such evil politicians, especially Naidu who is anti-Dalit, anti-BC, and anti-Minorities.