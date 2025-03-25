Task force slaps PD Act on red sanders smuggler

Tirupati: The Task Force officials have invoked PD Act to arrest a notorious red sanders smuggler Sivamani Govindan of Tamil Nadu.

Acting tough towards smugglers, Task force head L Subbarayudu directed Task Force SP Srinivas to review the cases against Govindan for a report to be sent to district Collector Dr S Venkateswar for invoking PD Act against him.

Govindan, despite facing many cases, continuing the smuggling.

Based on the report from Task Force, the Collector issued orders for the arrest of Govindan under PD Act to check his smuggling activities. The arrested smuggler was produced in the court, which sent him judicial custody. Govindan was taken to Kadapa central prison.