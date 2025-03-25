Live
- Rwanda welcomes M23 rebels' withdrawal from eastern Congo's town of Walikale
- Tanzania reports 40 pc reduction in new TB infections over eight years
- Telangana tunnel tragedy: Rescue teams find traces of human remains
- RJD MLAs protest outside Bihar Assembly for 65 pc reservation
- MP: Bus cleaner burnt alive in fire
- Delhi’s big bang Budget sees 31.5 pc hike in total outlay, Capex doubled to Rs 28,000 cr
- Now Ayushman Bharat scheme extends to Delhi; CM Rekha Gupta allocates Rs 2,144 crore
- IPL 2025: Ashutosh's 'phenomenal' innings will be remembered for a 'long time', stars hail DC batters' heroics
- Bengaluru: Wife and Mother Arrested for the Murder of Realtor Lokanath Singh
- Vijay's TVK distributes QR code-based ID cards for March 28 general council meet
Task force slaps PD Act on red sanders smuggler
Highlights
Tirupati: The Task Force officials have invoked PD Act to arrest a notorious red sanders smuggler Sivamani Govindan of Tamil Nadu.Acting tough...
Tirupati: The Task Force officials have invoked PD Act to arrest a notorious red sanders smuggler Sivamani Govindan of Tamil Nadu.
Acting tough towards smugglers, Task force head L Subbarayudu directed Task Force SP Srinivas to review the cases against Govindan for a report to be sent to district Collector Dr S Venkateswar for invoking PD Act against him.
Govindan, despite facing many cases, continuing the smuggling.
Based on the report from Task Force, the Collector issued orders for the arrest of Govindan under PD Act to check his smuggling activities. The arrested smuggler was produced in the court, which sent him judicial custody. Govindan was taken to Kadapa central prison.
Next Story