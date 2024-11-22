TCS will commence ops in Visakha in 3 months: Lokesh

Vijayawada: IT companies fled the state during the YSRCP government as some leaders in the government had demanded shares in IT companies, alleged minister for education, IT and electronics Nara Lokesh.

Replying to the questions raised in the Assembly by the members Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, P Vishnukumar Raju and Eswara Rao on Thursday, the IT minister said that N Chandrababu Naidu, who was the chief minister earlier, moved ahead with the slogan of ‘one capital and decentralisation of development’. As part of this, he made every effort for the progress of the IT sector in Visakhapatnam.

It is really gratifying that of the total employees in the entire IT sector across the globe, 20 per cent are Telugus, Lokesh said and added that at least 150 companies were set up in the state between 2014 and 2019 providing jobs to 50,000 youth. “We have even entered into an agreement then with the industrialist Adani, to establish a data centre in the state and have organised a conclave in Vizag with several IT giants,” he said.

At a time when the IT industry was moving much further, there was a sudden halt due to the policies adopted by the previous government, he said. Perhaps for the first time in the history of the country that the government had demanded shares in IT companies following which units like NICSI and STBI have left the state resulting in youth losing jobs.

“In the past five months I had discussions with representatives of various IT companies which resulted in the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) setting up its unit in Visakhapatnam in three months. The company also agreed to set up a campus in Vizag. I also made a request to Infosys to set up another campus. We are now in search of necessary land for them and I am confident that within six months they will take off,” Lokesh informed.

Maintaining that the government is targeting five lakh jobs in five years in the IT sector, Lokesh felt the need to create the ecosystem necessary for the IT companies. Recalling that he has held discussions with owners of various data centres during his recent visit to the United States, the IT minister said that since the previous government did not focus on setting up data centres they moved to neighbouring states like Karnataka and Telangana besides Mumbai.

At least $300 billion will be invested in this sector per annum, Lokesh said and stated that of this his target is to attract at least 100 billion dollars to the state.

Lokesh informed the House that the Bhogapuram airport works are moving at a fast pace and the biggest convention centre in the country which is part of the social ecosystem is going to be established in Visakhapatnam very soon.

Lokesh admitted that payment of incentives to certain companies is due and announced that Rs 500 crore has been released recently for the purpose. Maintaining that now the focus is on ‘Speed of Doing Business’ he said that the issue of granting permissions to the IT companies is being closely monitored. Reliance Bio Energy company has come forward to establish its unit with 700 unit capacity, he said and expressed his readiness to hold discussion with any company if the members bring any such proposals.