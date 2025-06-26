TDP cadre told to serve party selflessly

Dhone: Dhone MLA Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy stated the organisational election process is not merely a routine activity, but a significant opportunity to reflect on the ideals of party founder NT Rama Rao and take inspiration from his vision. He emphasised the importance of marching ahead with renewed commitment, guided by the foresight of party national president N Chandrababu Naidu, to drive the State toward development.

Speaking at the organisational meeting of TDP for Dhone constituency held at Sai Function Hall here on Wednesday, he reiterated that TDP has always been a people-centric party, striving to fulfil public aspirations. The MLA called upon every party leader and activist to prepare to take the party forward in a new direction.

Stressing unity and dedication, he described the election process as a reflection of the party’s ongoing efforts and future goals. “Every activist and leader has a role to play, and only through collective cooperation can the party continue its steady and successful progress,” he noted.

Prakash Reddy said it is natural for dedicated leaders to seek responsibilities but clarified that the final decisions regarding positions rest solely with the party. He advised that any post received should be accepted with humility and should be an opportunity to serve the party selflessly.

Earlier, the MLA garlanded the portrait of party founder and former CM NT Rama Rao and paid tributes to his legacy.