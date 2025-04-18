TDP committed to social justice for Dalits

Parvathipuram: MLA B Vijay Chandra said the coalition government is committed to the upliftment of Dalits and Bahujans.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, he emphasised CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s dedication to ensuring social justice for every Dalit sub-caste. Highlighting the NDA government’s efforts, he said SC categorisation-based on the 2011 census has now ensured equitable representation for all 59 Dalit communities, including Relli, Madiga, and Mala groups.

The Relli community has been placed in the SC-A category, securing them prioritised job opportunities.

Vijay Chandra lauded the Centre’s decision and assured continued efforts for employment generation across all SC groups.

Relli Welfare Association leader Palakonda Rajasekhar appreciated the CM’s role in securing categorization and urged equal employment opportunities for Relli men and women.