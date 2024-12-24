TDP committed to welfare of Christians: CM

Vijayawada: Extending pre-Christmas wishes to Telugu Christian population across the globe, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said Christian institutions are noted for service to people including in health and education sectors. He said that TDP founder NT Rama Rao also studied in Guntur Andhra Christian College.

He said the TDP government introduced celebrations of pre-Christmas in the state. Participating in pre-Christmas celebrations organised by state government here on Monday, the Chief Minister said that the TDP government was committed to the welfare of minorities and sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for each institution.

He said two acres were allotted for church in Guntur and Rs 1.5 crore to Vijayawada church. In addition, the government is providing financial assistance to Jerusalem tourists. Stating that the TDP government was committed to the welfare of Christians, the CM said pastors’ wage dues will be cleared by Christmas. He said serious efforts are being made for poverty eradication with priority for zero poverty.