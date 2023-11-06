  • Menu
TDP condemns attack on Dalit leader Mullangi

TDP leaders submitting a representation to the state of Dr BR Ambedkar in Vijayawada on Sunday

Highlights

Alleges that attacks on Dalits and weaker sections have increased in the state under the YSRCP rule

Vijayawada: TDP cadre staged a protest here on Sunday near Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue in the 14th division under the Vijayawada East Assembly Constituency limits on Sunday protesting against the attacks on Dalits in the YSRCP rule.

Corporator Ch Usharani, SC cell general secretary P Vijay, Mallela Ramakrishna and others participated in the protest.

Speaking on the occasion, Usharani alleged that attacks on Dalits and weaker sections increased in the state under the YSRCP rule.

She strongly condemned the attack on the Dalit TDP leader Mullangi Venkata Ramana by Kalluru circle inspector K Srinivasulu at Punganuru of Chittoor district. She said the Dalit was severely beaten by the circle inspector.

She said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy always speaks about the welfare and development of SC/STs in the state but atrocities are continuing against the Dalits.

She demanded that the State DGP should order an inquiry into the attack incident. She also demanded that the SC/ST atrocity case should be booked on the circle inspector Srinivasulu and should be punished for beating Venkata Ramana. The TDP leaders handed over a memorandum to the statue of Ambedkar.

