TDP leaders fume at JSP Nellimarla MLA

Vizianagaram: In a sign of growing fissures between TDP and Jana Sena Party allegedly due to the attitude of Nellimarla JSP MLA Lokam Madhavi, TDP leaders in the constituency held a meeting to express their displeasure at the MLA here on Friday, just a day before the visit of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to the district.

TDP leaders including former minister P Narayana Swamy Naidu, state Marketing Federation chairman KBangarraju and others said they were fed up with the arrogance of NellimarlaMLA. Madhavicontested in 2019 from here as MLA on behalf of JSP but was defeated and again she got ticket in 2024 with the blessings of party chief Pawan Kalyan and won. In fact, she has no caste support but managed to win with the support of TDP leaders and cadre.

Bangarraju, a strong leader from Bhogapuram and many others had worked for her during the elections to ensure her victory. But soon after winning, Madhavi has reportedly been ignoring the TDP leaders. She reportedly did not consider the recommendations by TDP leaders in connection with transfers of officials and other administrative issues.

Former MPPs, ZPTCs, sarpanches and MPTCs who attended the TDP’s Friday’s meeting raised their voice against Madhavi, alleging that she is not at all recognising them as leaders and is not even informing them about the official programmes.

Bangarraju, AP Markfed chairman,criticised that the MLA was pursuing her own agenda and simply insulting and ignoring the leaders and cadre of TDP.

“She is here just because of our hard and committed work during the elections. Without TDP cadre, how a Jana Sena woman candidate becomes an MLA here? After coming to power, she is deliberately ignoring us and not even following the norms and political protocol. We believed her words during the poll campaign but later she betrayed us. We have to prove our strength and teach her a lesson,” he said while speaking at the meeting.

Several leaders who attended the meeting roundly criticised her attitude. They said that Madhavi assured that she would respect the TDP leaders and honour their political requirements but after winning as MLA, she forgot all the promises and intentionally insulting TDPcadre. They alleged that she had even instructed the officials to not to heed TDP leaders.