TDP MLA Payyavula Keshav slams govt. over debts, alleges it is putting burden on people

Andhra Pradesh PAC chairman and TDP senior leader Payyavula Keshav alleged that the government is making mistakes in the power sector by taking excess debts and putting the burden on the people. He asserted that mistakes were made in the power sector due to the incompetence of the government.



Speaking at a media conference in Anantapur, he said the burden was being borne by the state due to closure of power plants in the state and procuring the power from outside. He was incensed over three types of electricity bills being enforced in the state and questioned whether it is right to do so.



Payyavalu alleged that the government was looking to collect the excess bills from the people to pay the arrears due to the discoms. The outraged that why the people had to pay thr interests for the debts made by the government.



He questioned why the Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERAC) was neglecting the government's shortcomings. "TDP will fight on their side if justice is not done to the people," Keshav asserted.