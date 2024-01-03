Live
- T'gana CM assures continued support for Amara Raja's Giga Corridor
- Workshop on 'Tunneling' held
- Former Chittoor Municipal chairman joins YSRCP
- Sankranti has arrived early to people with increased pension, says Atmakur MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy
- YSRCP will be defeated in Dharmavaram with Sriram's Padayatra, says TDP leaders
- TDP leader arrest of Anganwadi workers, says protest won't stop
- Guarantee schemes a Blessing for People’s Plight: DCM D K Shivakumar
- Gurugram: Senior IAS officer A. Sreenivas takes charge as new GMDA CEO
- Over 7 in 10 Indians find chips key in shaping smart device experience
- As New Year begins, there's some nervousness in markets
Just In
TDP state security Savithamma arranges meals for the poor in Penukonda
Highlights
The state executive secretary of Telugu Desam Party Savithamma organised 304 meals for the poor for 5 rupees at NTR Circle in Penukoda through NTR Anna Canteen for the poor in Penukonda Constituency Center of Sathyasai District.
