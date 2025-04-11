TECHFEST–2025 concludes at Annamacharya University

Rajampeta: The two-day national-level technical and cultural festival - TECHFEST–2025 at Annamacharya University concluded successfully on Thursday, in which more than 2,000 students across various engineering colleges participated. The event featured paper presentations, coding contests, project expos, and cultural programs.

Dr Vishnu Vardhan, Principal of JNTUA College of Engineering, Pulivendula, the chief guest, emphasised the importance of such platforms in boosting student confidence and technical acumen.

Vice-Chancellor Dr E Saibaba Reddy applauded the efforts of participants and organisers, noting that 10 major events were conducted department-wise.

Around 150 students were awarded prizes for their outstanding performances.

Principal Dr SMV Narayana, Pro-Chancellor C Abhishek Reddy, Vice Chairman C Yella Reddy and others participated.