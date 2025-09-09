Third phase of AP EAPCET counselling to begin today

The government has announced an additional opportunity for students seeking admission to engineering courses, with the Department of Technical Education issuing a notification on Monday regarding the third phase of the EAPCET counselling.

Students can register from Tuesday, with the registration period running until 11th October. They will have the chance to select web options until 12th October, with the opportunity to change these options on 13th October. Seat allotments will be conducted on 15th October, and students are required to report to their respective colleges between 15th and 17th October, with classes commencing on 15th October.

The Department of Technical Education has specified that this will be the final phase of counselling for engineering admissions. Additionally, a schedule for B.Sc. stream students seeking admission to pharmacy courses has also been released. In the first phase, registration will be from 11th to 16th October, with option selection taking place from 13th to 18th October. Students may change their options on 19th October, with seat allotments occurring on 21st October. Students must report to colleges from 21st to 23rd October, with classes beginning on 21st October. The final phase for pharmacy admissions will allow registration on 24th and 25th October.