Tiger movement triggers anxiety in EG villages

Rajamahendravaram: Fear continues to prevail among residents of several villages in Seethanagaram, Rajanagaram and Rajamahendravaram Rural mandals following the confirmed movement of a tiger in the region. Though forest officials have verified the animal’s presence through pugmarks, its exact location remains unknown, leaving both villagers and officials on edge.

The tiger was initially believed to have taken shelter in a banana plantation at Thorredu, which was declared the first shelter zone. However, officials were unable to determine when and how the animal moved out of the area. Despite deploying trap cameras and drone surveillance, forest staff are yet to ascertain the tiger’s direction of movement or current hiding place.

Explaining the animal’s behaviour, Forest Range Officer N David Raju said tigers are generally solitary and establish their own habitats, largely confining themselves to a defined territory. The tiger currently moving through the region is estimated to be travelling more than 15 km a day. He said that the predominance of horticulture plantations rather than dense forests in the area may be causing some disorientation for the animal.

According to officials, the tiger’s movement is suspected to be towards Venkatanagaram, with the possibility of it crossing the Godavari river to the other side. Tigers, after reaching the age of two or three years, usually separate from their mothers and venture out to establish their own territory through marking, which can range between 2,000 and 5,000 hectares. They typically rest during the day and prefer to move during the night.

Forest officials said there was a strong possibility that the tiger may return on its own if left undisturbed. They advised people to remain alert in areas where the animal has been sighted but cautioned against creating panic or disturbances.

The tiger is believed to have moved from Chhattisgarh into the Koyyalagudem area of Eluru district on January 20 and crossed the Godavari River near the Pattiseema project on January 30 to enter East Godavari district. Forest officials installed trap cameras and cages near Chinnakondepudi in Seethanagaram mandal to track it. From there, the animal reportedly travelled nearly 15 kms to reach Thorredu, with pugmarks later found up to Venkatanagaram. Beyond a canal in that area, its trail went cold.

Officials said that despite installing six trap cameras and deploying drones on Monday, no fresh clues were obtained. Around 30 forest personnel and 10 police personnel are currently engaged in search operations. Reports that the tiger had returned to Kolamuru and Gadala areas on Tuesday were dismissed by officials as rumours.

Forest authorities have advised residents of Thorredu and Venkatanagaram and surrounding villages not to venture into fields during early morning and evening hours. They have also urged people to install bright lights around cattle sheds at night and avoid moving alone.

Meanwhile, District Forest Officer V Prabhakar Rao said on Tuesday that the tiger’s movement was confirmed in the agricultural fields of Kondepudi village in Seethanagaram mandal. He said continuous patrolling was underway and that pugmarks had been verified. Officials believe the tiger may eventually move towards the Rampachodavaram forest region.