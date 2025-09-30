Tirupati Auto Nagar gets relief as Collector revokes registration ban

Tirupati: Bringing long-awaited relief to hundreds of families and business owners, District Collector Dr S Venkateswar on Monday issued orders revoking the ban on property registrations in Tirupati Auto Nagar. The decision puts an end to the six-year struggle of plot owners who had been unable to complete registrations due to legal restrictions.

The Collector explained that the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) had developed 338 plots over 18.25 acres in Tirupati Auto Nagar back in 1997. Of these, 337 automobile units were sold and occupied, leaving no vacant space as of September 29, 2025. However, since October 2018, the Sub-Registrar of Tirupati had suspended property registrations, citing that portions of the land fell under the prohibited category of Section 22A in survey no 74/7 of Akkarampalle village and survey no 95/2 of Mangalam village. Following repeated appeals from residents during revenue sadassulu programmes, the matter was reviewed and resolved.

The Collector highlighted that the move would directly benefit all 337 unit owners and indirectly safeguard the livelihoods of around 1,500 workers employed in the industrial hub. “Owners can now legally register their properties, which not only provides protection from ownership disputes but also enables inheritance, access to loans, and eligibility for government schemes,” he said.