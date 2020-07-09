Tirupati: Collector Narayan Bharath Gupta alerts civic chiefs to curb spread of Covid-19

Tirupati: District Collector Dr Narayan Bharath Gupta directed the the he municipal commissioner to be on high alert in the wake of rapid increase of Covid-19 cases in the district.



The Collector , along with Joint Collector Veerabrahmam (Development), RDO Tirupati, addressed a video-conference with officials here on Thursday. He instructed that the municipal authorities have to be more alert to ensure prompt measures to see that those found positive to be sent to Srinivasam Covid Centre in Tirupati and to home isolation if the infected agrees to it.

The commissioners should also depute one senior official to work at Srinivasam Covid Centre to coordinate with the officials there to avoid delay in the admission of Covid cases coming from various municipalities in the district. They should also contact Joint Collector (Welfare) Chandramouli who is the District Nodal Officer for Covid for transport of infected, he said.

As more cases were reported in Nagari and Puttur towns, the concerned commissioner take steps for placing them at one place and provide them food and other facilities till the transport is arranged for taking them to Tirupati Srinivasam Covid centre for admission, the Collector averred.

The doctors should daily contact those in home isolation for advising them the medical measures to be followed, Guptha said. People should wear masks and follow social distance to check the spread of the dreaded Corona virus in the urban areas in the district, he added.

Meanwhile, at an official meeting held in SV University Senate Hall on Thursday Anantapur Range DIG Kanti Rana Tata urged the authorities of various departments to work in cooperation to check the spread of Coronavirus.

Expressing concern on the soaring positive cases in the urban areas, particularly in the pilgrim city Tirupati, he said the responsibility in containing the Covid cases also lies on the general public who should help the authorities by scrupulous following the precautionary measures like wearing masks and following social distance. District Collector Narayan Bharath Gupta, Tirupati Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy, Municipal Corporation Commissioner and officials from various departments including police participated in the meeting.