Tirupati district gears up for full monsoon season

Tirupati: In view of the early arrival of the southwest monsoon, widespread rainfall is expected across the district. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar has instructed officials to remain vigilant and ensure full preparedness to tackle any challenges that may arise during the rainy season.

Along with DRO G Narasimhulu, the Collector conducted a review meeting on Friday, issuing detailed instructions to officials from various departments. Emphasising the need for a comprehensive and robust action plan, Dr Venkateswar urged authorities to draw on past experiences to implement preventive measures more effectively this year.

Officials were asked to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Disaster Management Authority and work in close coordination. The Collector directed the establishment of control rooms at the district, division, and mandal levels, with dedicated phone lines and toll-free numbers to be made available to the public.

Panchayat secretaries and engineering assistants were instructed to jointly inspect tanks and canal bunds and submit reports on their condition. The Health Department was told to ensure that all medical officers, ANMs, and ASHA workers remain alert and that adequate stocks of medicines and medical equipment are maintained at all health centres.

Special instructions were also issued to the police, fire, planning, revenue, irrigation, and panchayat departments. Departments such as Irrigation, Electricity (APEPDCL), Revenue, Agriculture, and Horticulture were directed to take immediate preventive action. Special attention was urged for flood-prone zones identified during last year’s heavy rains.

Reiterating the district administration’s primary responsibility to protect citizens, the Collector called for full-scale preparedness. He warned of the risks posed by thunderstorms and lightning during the rainy season and instructed officials to raise awareness among the public and take precautions to prevent harm to both people and livestock and set up rehabilitation centres.

The meeting was attended by RDOs of Srikalahasti, Sullurpeta, and Tirupati – Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Kiranmayi and Rammohan, DPO Suseela Devi and other officials.