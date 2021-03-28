Tirupati Lok Sabha Bypoll : YSRCP nominee to file nomination tomorrow

Nellore: YSR Congress candidate for Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll Dr M Gurumoorthy is going to file his nomination papers at the Collectorate in the city on March 29, said the YSR Congress Nellore district convener and Sarvepalli legislator Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

Interacting with the media in the city on Saturday, he said Dr Gurumoorthy will initially pay tributes to the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar at VR College circle in the city on the day and file his nomination papers at the Collectorate after participating in a rally.

"Various political parties have been observing Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule. Even some state governments have come forward to implement the welfare schemes in their states introduced by the Jagan Mohan Reddy's government," said Govardhan Reddy.

He appealed to the party leaders and workers to join the rally and make it a grand success on Monday. He also alleged that the TDP has deputed all state leaders for bypoll for misleading the people with their fake publicity.

The legislator predicted that the TDP would face the defeat in the Tirupati LS bypoll.