Tirupati: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy stated that government is committed to the welfare of the poor

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy stated that government is committed to the welfare of the poor and has taken up series of measures to ensure the health of them in the present crisis following the outbreak of Covid-19.



Karunakar Reddy, along with Corporation Commissioner PS Girisha on Saturday, distributed Rs 1,000 cash incentive being extended by the state government to the poor (white ration card holders) whose livelihood was hit due to the lock down.

On the occasion, the MLA said despite facing hardships due to Covid-19, the government has taken up welfare measures including free distribution of essentials from March 19 and now giving Rs 1,000 to the poor to tide over the present crisis they are facing due to lock down.

He said that two corona positive cases were reported in city and 11 divisions have been declared as red zones. He asked the people to strictly confine to homes to check the spread of the deadly corona disease and to cooperate with administration to ensure total lock down.

Commissioner PS Girisha said the Corporation ward volunteers and field staff will help the residents in the localities which come under `red zone' to meet their requirements and wanted them to avoid coming out till the situation improves. In other areas too people should see that only one in a family come out for purchase of essentials or vegetables and milk and should wear mask or cover with kerchief.

As many as 43,046 poor were identified in the pilgrim city to avail the benefit of Rs 1,000 cash incentive amounting to a total of Rs 4.30 crore.

Meanwhile, in Chittoor district, Rs 1,000 each was distributed to 5,26,952 tobeneficiaries on Saturday totalling Rs 52.69 crore, according toDistrict Collector Dr Narayan Bharath Guptha, He said the wardvolunteers began the distribution of cash incentive at 6 in the morning at the door-step of beneficiaries following physical distance. There are 7,92,134 poor were identified as eligible for the Rs 1,000 cash incentive provided by the government.