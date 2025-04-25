Tirupati secures 3rd rank for highest tax collections among panchayats

Tirupati: Tirupati district has earned State-wide recognition for its outstanding performance in revenue collections from property tax and non-tax sources for 2024–2025 financial year.

Out of a total demand of Rs 53.01 crore across 774 gram panchayats in the district, a remarkable Rs 44.21 crore, equivalent to 83 percent of the demand, was successfully collected.

This impressive achievement has placed Tirupati district in third position across Andhra Pradesh for the highest collections.

In recognition of this accomplishment, Tirupati district Panchayat Officer Suseela Devi was felicitated by Deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan during the National Panchayat Raj Day celebrations held in Mangalagiri on Thursday.