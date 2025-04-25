Live
- TGSWREIS Opens Intermediate First-Year Admissions for 2025–26 in 239 Residential Colleges
- KSRTC Contract Conductor Arrested After Video Shows Harassment of Woman Passenger
- Adobe Expands Firefly AI With New Image Generators and Creative Tools
- BIS Seizes ₹2.5 Crore Worth of Non-Compliant Products; Educates E-Commerce Warehouse Staff
- India’s passenger vehicle volume to scale fresh high in FY26, utility cars to lead
- Net services suspended in parts of Rajasthan's Jhalawar after wedding murder violence
- Another fire breaks out at Satavahana University in Karimnagar
- High tension at Telangana–Chhattisgarh border as security forces advance into Maoist strongholds
- Sri Gururaja English medium students excel in SSC results
- AIMIM secures victory in Hyderabad MLC election with 63 votes
Tirupati secures 3rd rank for highest tax collections among panchayats
Highlights
Deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan presenting the certificate of recognition to Tirupati DPO Suseela Devi in Mangalagiri on Thursday
Tirupati: Tirupati district has earned State-wide recognition for its outstanding performance in revenue collections from property tax and non-tax sources for 2024–2025 financial year.
Out of a total demand of Rs 53.01 crore across 774 gram panchayats in the district, a remarkable Rs 44.21 crore, equivalent to 83 percent of the demand, was successfully collected.
This impressive achievement has placed Tirupati district in third position across Andhra Pradesh for the highest collections.
In recognition of this accomplishment, Tirupati district Panchayat Officer Suseela Devi was felicitated by Deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan during the National Panchayat Raj Day celebrations held in Mangalagiri on Thursday.
Next Story