Today's Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News 19-06-2023

1. Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Leaders of all parties demanded that the government remove the burden of adjustment and true-up charges of electricity bills and stop installation of prepaid smart meters. A roundtable was held at Anam Rotary Hall at Y Junction in Rajahmundry on Sunday under the auspices of CPI and CPM. Read More

2. Guntur: The Guntur Municipal Corporation will conduct Spandana on Monday and receive petitions from the people from 9 am. The petitioners should register their name and details at 8.30 am at the GMC conference hall. GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri will directly receive the petitions from people and take steps to solve the petitions as early as possible. Read More

3. Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari dist): Southwest Monsoon, which was supposed to enter Andhra Pradesh in June first week, has not yet entered although third week is ending. Still there is no trace of rains and weather continue to be hot. Read More

4. Vijayawada: In order to provide reliable and quality power supply to all the consumers across the State, Special Chief Secretary, Energy and CMD APTRANSCO, K Vijayanand emphasised the need for power utilities to carry out periodical/preventive maintenance activities before the upcoming monsoon season. Read More

5. Bapatla: BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should release a white paper on the development during the rule of the YSRCP government. He addressed a public meeting in Tenali town on Sunday on the occasion of completion of nine years rule of Narendra Modi government at the Centre. Read More



