Today's Top 5 Andhra Pradesh News 30-06-2023

1. Vijayawada: Mega SHG outreach camp of Indian Bank under FGMO, Hyderabad span, was held in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Executive Director Mahesh Kumar Bajaj, Field General Manager, Hyderabad Ganesaraman A, General Manager (Rural Banking) Mani Subramanian, Zonal Manager, Vijayawada VVRK Subrahmanyam, Zonal Manager, Amaravathi D Suryanaraya Murthy, DZM/Vijayawada Biswanath Das and DZM, Amaravathi K Krishna Mohan and officials of other zones were connected virtually. Read More

2. Vijayawada: NTR district Collector S Dilli Rao inaugurated a special centre for Aadhaar updation for the benefit of the family members of government employees at NGO Home at Gandhinagar here on Thursday. Read More

3. Kadapa (YSR district): Muslims across the district celebrated Bakrid (Eid-al-Adha) with a traditional manner on Thursday. On the occasion, they gathered in big numbers at mosques and offered special prayers. Read More

4. Visakhapatnam: NTPC Simhadri’s unit-4 inaugurated Fuel Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) hot gas-in system with the assistance of a booster fan, recirculation pumps, agitators, and auxiliary systems while operating at a unit load of 300 MW. Read More

5. Tirupati: The week-long Chaturveda Havanam, offering oblations amidst chanting of Veda mantras into consecrated fire, began amidst religious fervour at Parade Grounds, behind TTD Administrative Buildings here on Thursday. Read More



