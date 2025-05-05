Live
- As communal pot boils in Mangaluru, BJP expresses concern over threats to activists
- Dairy Day Spreads Goodness and Gratitude This May Day with a Sweet Surprise for Delivery Partners
- ANRF selects 7 projects to drive innovation in India’s EV ecosystem
- iQOO Neo 10 Teased Ahead of India Launch: Premium Specifications at a Competitive Price
- 'Hardest decision I’ve ever made': Trent Alexander-Arnold announces Liverpool exit at the end of season
- MP: Four killed in car-bike collision; Bhind MLA turns saviour for injured
- She remained silent when violence unfolded: BJP slams CM Banerjee over delayed visit to Murshidabad
- Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Strikes a Chord for Mental Health with Soulful Sitar Concert in Hyderabad
- Capitalised on swinging ball to dismiss LSG’s top-3 batters quickly: Arshdeep
- Telangana transport minister urges RTC employees not to go on strike
Top priority for temples’ reconstruction: Anam
Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy claimed that the government is giving top priority for the reconstruction of temples as part of the initiative to restore past glory.
Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy claimed that the government is giving top priority for the reconstruction of temples as part of the initiative to restore past glory.
On Sunday, he inaugurated Ankalamma temple along with Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Udayagiri MLA Kakarla Suresh and MLC Beeda Ravichandra at Peddareddypalle village of Varikuntapadu mandal.
Speaking on the occasion, Anam said several temples in the State, especially in villages, are in dilapidated condition for various reasons. Following representations from MLAs of their respective constituencies, Endowments department is extending support to restore the temples. The Minister appealed philanthropists to come forward to extend financial support for reconstruction of temples.