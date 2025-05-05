Top priority for temples’ reconstruction: Anam

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy claimed that the government is giving top priority for the reconstruction of temples as part of the initiative to restore past glory.

On Sunday, he inaugurated Ankalamma temple along with Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Udayagiri MLA Kakarla Suresh and MLC Beeda Ravichandra at Peddareddypalle village of Varikuntapadu mandal.

Speaking on the occasion, Anam said several temples in the State, especially in villages, are in dilapidated condition for various reasons. Following representations from MLAs of their respective constituencies, Endowments department is extending support to restore the temples. The Minister appealed philanthropists to come forward to extend financial support for reconstruction of temples.