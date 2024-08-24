Top priority will be accorded to development of villages: Pawan

Railway Koduru; Everyone should take the responsibility to develop their own village, said Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan.

He said Gram Sabhas should be organised to formulate plans for integrated development of villages.

Participating as the chief guest at a Gram Sabha organised at Mysuruvaripalle village in Railway Koduru mandal in Annamayya district on Friday, Pawan stressed the need for economic empowerment of village panchayats.

It may be noted that the State government organised Gram Sabhas simultanesously in 13,326 villages on Friday to sanction development works worth Rs 4,500 crore. As part of it, Mysuruvaripalle village sarpanch Karumanchi Samyukta launching the Gram Sabha explained the details of the development works being taken up at a cost of Rs 38.46 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan said priority will be given to development of village panchayats setting aside political affiliations. He said of the total 13,326 gram panchayats, 70 per cent sarpanches belong to YSR Congress party.

He said the State government credited funds to the tune of Rs 991 crore received from the Central government under 15th Finance Commission into the accounts of villages without any diversion. He alleged that the previous YSRCP government diverted funds meant for village panchayats.

Pawan said display boards should be set up in every village with the details of development works carried out.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that he would make efforts to set up a skill university in Rayalaseema region for the benefit of youth and to improve local employment opportunities. He said that revenue meetings will also be conducted soon to settle land disputes.

He said that every village should conduct Gram Sabhas four times in a year. He called upon women and youth to come forward to take part in village development works.

Minister for Transport M Ramprasad Reddy, MLAs Arava Sridhar, A Srinivasulu, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Mylavarapu Krishna Teja, District Collector Sridhar, SP Vidyasagar Naidu, Joint Collector Adarsh Rajendran, sub-collector Nadia Devi and others were present.