Tourism can transform state’s economy: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that tourism sector has the potential to transform state’s economy.

Addressing the World Tourism Day celebrations at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here, the CM said that globally, tourism contributes $2.6 trillion to national economies, and India too has immense untapped potential. The CM recalled that once the coalition government came to power, tourism projects were accorded industrial status to attract investment. “Tourism is the only sector that stands strong today - it brings income, jobs, and global recognition. AP has unparalleled destinations, from temples and beaches to hills and heritage sites.

With proper promotion and facilities, we can become India’s best tourism hub by 2027,” he said.

Highlighting initiatives taken up by his government, Naidu announced that 10,000 homestays would be launched in Araku, Paderu, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Rayalaseema, along with 50,000 hotel rooms in the next three years. The government will also focus on temple tourism, eco-tourism, health tourism, and cultural experiences. He said that with law & order under control, AP is well-positioned to promote heritage tourism alongside new projects.

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh said that the tourism sector regained its past glory under the coalition government, with modern policies and a strong revival plan. He hailed the decision to accord industry status to tourism as a landmark reform. Key projects underway include Godavari Tourism Circuit and Gandikota Development while tourism spots like Suryalanka Beach Borra Caves, and Nagarjuna Sagar will also be developed.

AP Tourism Corporation Chairman Nookasani Balaji said CM Chandrababu Naidu is implementing outstanding plans to make Andhra Pradesh a global tourism hub.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister flagged off a fleet of tourism caravan vehicles, interacted with Kerala’s houseboat operators, and laid the foundation for projects under Swadesh Darshan 2.0. He also virtually inaugurated Bapatla Golden Sand Beach and launched the AP Tourism Homestay portal before interacting with homestay operators from Araku, Paderu, Visakhapatnam, and Konaseema. He also presented the Tourism Excellence Awards.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao, Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram, AP Hotels Association President RV Swamy, Special Chief Secretary (Tourism) Ajay Jain, AP Creativity and Culture Committee chairperson Podapati Tejaswini, stakeholders, officials and awardees were present on the occasion.